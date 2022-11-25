How the Freedom of Entry will impact Wollongong's CBD on Saturday

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing but the HMAS Wollongong will ask the City of Wollongong to grant Freedom of Entry on Saturday.
That means a little pomp and a little ceremony but also road closures.
Road closures will be in place for an hour from 9.30am between:
The MacCabe car park on Church Street will also be closed to the public from 5am until 10.30am Saturday.
All this is taking place because the HMAS Wollongong crew is making their final visit to Wollongong as part of the ship's decommissioning deployment down the east coast.
The vessel will not visit her namesake city on her final, decommissioning voyage after confusion over whether she can berth at Port Kembla, a situation that has been labelled "disappointing and embarrassing".
Granting Freedom of Entry, Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said, is one of the highest honours a town or city can grant.
"The tradition of Freedom of Entry began in European mediaeval times when citizens could not be sure that an armed group at their gates wouldn't plunder and attack the city, or whether they were a friend or foe," Cr Bradbery said.
Granting Freedom of Entry was a real sign of trust and confidence."
A Freedom of Entry ceremony is centred around a military parade that begins at a certain point and marches to what's known as "the challenge point".
This is where the Lord Mayor and NSW Police will halt the parade. In this instance, that point will be Crown Street Mall.
"At the challenge point, the military unit will present a scroll that authorises their right of freedom to enter the city. NSW Police will respond to the scroll and the unit will continue to march through the city," Cr Bradbery said.
"A number of crew members from the ship will participate in the event along with a marching band. There will be multiple points to watch the procession as they step off at MacCabe Park, near the Wollongong Anzac Memorial on Church Street and into the Crown Street Mall."
The Wollongong's commanding officer, Lieutenant Commander Matthew Hams, said his crew is looking forward to reaffirming their bond with the city.
"This is the first time since 2017 that HMAS Wollongong's crew have conducted a Freedom of Entry in Wollongong," Lieutenant Commander Hams said.
"It will be a great honour to lead the ship's company in what will be our last parade before the boat decommissions in December. Thanks to the City of Wollongong for your support. We value the relationship forged through our shared name."
