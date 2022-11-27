You shall not pass: Souttar will be crucial for Socceroos' knockout hopes

There were times in the Socceroos heroic 1-0 win over Tunisia on Saturday night (AEDT) that defender Harry Souttar looked more like a brick wall than a football player.
In just one match Souttar proved that his selection from Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was no gamble and also how crucial the defender will be for the team's all-or-nothing clash with Denmark.
After copping some stick in their 4-1 opening round loss to France, the Socceroos defence stood strong against the Northern Africans, keeping the first clean sheet for the side at a World Cup in 48 years.
Having torn his ACL in Asian qualifying for Australia against Saudi Arabia, it looked for a long period of time that Souttar would not be fit, let alone starting the first two World Cup games in Qatar.
And despite the fact Souttar played just the one competitive game for his club side Stoke in the English Championship before declaring himself fit for the World Cup, you would not have been able to tell.
The statistics speak for themselves. Souttar won 100 per cent of tackles and ground duals. He had 50 touches of the ball, made six clearances and three blocks. He also won two out of three aerial duels.
It was the type of performance that proved why EPL clubs such as Everton were chasing his signature before his injury.
Two moments in particular highlighted just how important Souttar was against Tunisia.
Firstly, a last ditch block in the first half to deny Mohamed Drager who looked all but certain to score.
Then, late in the second half, when it was all hands on deck for the Socceroos trying to preserve a 1-0 lead and get their first World Cup win in 12 years. After a lapse in judgement from Kye Rowles, Souttar made up the ground and as Taha Yassine Khenissi bore down on goal, the nearly two metre tall defender produced a game saving tackle.
Former A-League championship winning defender and Mercury columnist Jacob Timpano said it was a performance that showed he could be the feature leader for the Socceroos
"It was one of the best performances from an Australian defender at a World Cup," he said.
"I think that what makes it better is that he is only a few games back from an ACL injury. With his distribution, his tackling and his aerial ability, he is an all-round package. I think a Premier League move won't be far away and I can definitely see as a 24-year-old for me he is a future Socceroos captain.
"If he can put in a performance like that against Denmark knowing potentially we only need a draw it is what Graham Arnold will be looking for," Timpano said.
The Socceroos will need just a draw against Denmark - who sit 10th on the current FIFA world ranks - should France prevail against Tunisia.
The Socceroos had a 1-1 draw with the Danes in the 2018 World Cup thanks to a Mile Jedinak penalty. The opponents have plenty of quality at their disposal, most notably Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen and Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.
The third and final match of the group stage for Australia is at 2am (AEDT) on December 1. The France and Tunisia game will be played simultaneously.
