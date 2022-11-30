Warnings of a Christmas tree shortage are giving Illawarra residents a little bit more motivation to get in quick to find a pine, with one prominent retailer selling out in less than an hour on Wednesday.
Floods and persistently wet weather have caused those connected with the growing industry to warn prices may spike and supplies could be limited this year.
It reminds me and my other half of being kids, when we had real ones, the smell of it- Tom Golding
Leisure Coast Garden Centre manager Ryan Miller said all his trees were sold in less than 60 minutes, which is usual for these two days as November becomes December.
But with a landowner at Wingello in the Southern Highlands cutting pine trees at a furious pace to feed demand, the Leisure Coast would be receiving a new batch each day until the supplier ran out.
"It's like this every year - the 30th and the 1st people traditionally put their trees up, so there's lineups to get in here," he said.
"In an hour we sold 35 trees and we have 60 booked for tomorrow, the 1st."
The trees, about 180cm high, were selling for $90, up from $80 last year but not a huge price spike as rising costs for petrol and other farm inputs might have suggested.
"It's been a rough trot for them - they've had drought, now they've had too much water," Mr Miller said. "The trees we got this morning are four years old, so they've been through all of it.
"[Our supplier] was saying there's going to be a shortage, but he will keep trying to supply us until they run out."
Mr Miller said there was one factor which meant a real-life tree couldn't be beaten.
"If you're house is locked up all day and you get home, the smell of the pine tree is just the real Christmas smell."
Farmborough Heights dad Tom Golding, 39, was among the first families to secure their tree from the Leisure Coast Garden Centre at Fairy Meadow on Wednesday morning.
Golding, an actor, had help picking a good tree from his daughter Mollie and he said they were moving quickly.
"Last year we'd just moved to the area and we left it til the last minute - we had real trouble finding one," he said.
"It reminds me and my other half of being kids, when we had real ones, the smell of it and all that. And our daughter gets to decorate it, which is nice for her."
