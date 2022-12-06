Plans for demolition of Corrimal Coke Works site revealed

Almost all the structures on the Corrimal Coke Works site will be demolished, according to documents lodged with Wollongong City Council.
A demolition plan has been lodged with council as another step in the planned housing development for the site.
A map of the site identifies a section of the coke ovens batteries will remain, along with the powerhouse, two chimneys and a section of remnant rail line - all on the eastern side of the site, next to Corrimal train station.
These items will be stablised and form part of a heritage precinct in the finished development.
It is intended that the powerhouse will eventually become a restaurant or brewery.
The remnant rail line will be removed and stored during demolition to later be relaid along the same alignment.
The documents also stated that bricks from the banks of coke ovens will be salvaged and reused elsewhere in the development.
Any scrap steel from the demolition will be set aside for recycling at an off-site location.
According to the statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the development, the demolition is required "to address essential site safety and maintenance considerations".
These include the "significant and ongoing challenges" around trespassers onto the coke works site and the high cost burden of ongoing maintenance.
A heritage study noted that items of "moderate" and "high" significance would be demolished.
One of the coke oven batteries was deemed to be of high heritage significance, but the study also stated "this item is in very poor condition and poses possible safety risks if retained".
In a demolition work plan from Liberty Industrial, it was noted that "a large proportion" of coke works components had already been removed as a part of the original decommissioning process.
"The remaining structures/elements have fallen into poor condition through a combination of vandalism, theft and weathering," the plan stated.
"The majority of the remaining structures pose a safety risk due to their dilapidated state that require immediate attention."
The demolition plan does not mention any use of explosives.
"Generally, these structures will be demolished using 25-tonne to 48-tonne excavators, systematically shearing the infrastructure to the ground in a safe and controlled manner," the work plan stated.
"The structures will be processed into smaller, more manageable sizes before transport to a laydown and processing area on site."
Parking for workers and vehicles during the demolition works will be on site.
"All truck loads leaving site will be covered where required and trucks will be free from loose material so as not to track dirt onto public roads," the work plans stated.
The entire coke works site will be fenced off while demolition takes place to ensure safety and deter trespassers.
The demolition plan will be on public exhibition until January 25.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.