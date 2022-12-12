Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Last of Windang jetties removed, future solution unclear

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former jetties have been removed, but what comes next is still unclear. Picture by Robert Peet

The lack of any jetty facilities on the Windang foreshore is driving patronage away from the area, ahead of the normally busy tourist season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.