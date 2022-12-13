Emma McKeon has continued her scintillating form in the pool, playing a key role in the Australian women's 4x100m relay team smashing the world record on Tuesday night.
The Aussies set a rapid time of three minutes, 25.43 seconds at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, beating the previous feat of 3:26:53 set by the Dutch eight years ago.
Mollie O'Callaghan was first in the pool for Australia before Madi Wilson and Meg Harris had their turns and kept them within striking distance of the Americans. The team's anchor, Wollongong's McKeon, then swam a powerful final leg to round out the victory and claim gold from the US and Canada.
McKeon's performance included the first sub-50s 100m freestyle split by a woman, in 49.56s.
