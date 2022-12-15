Back in 2016 the world was Jake Trew's oyster.
Now, the 23-year-old has been re-signed at the Wolves by new coach David Carney in order to reignite his career.
The then 16-year-old came off the bench to make his first grade debut over six years ago for the Wolves against the might of Sydney FC in the FFA Cup (now Australia Cup).
In the 10 minutes or so he was given on the pitch by Wolves coach Jacob Timpano, he came up against former Socceroo Alex Wilkinson and A-League stalwart Matt Jurman.
That's some defensive pairing to face in your debut for first grade.
Despite the 3-0 loss, most at the ground knew Trew had the potential to make it professionally.
After being rewarded for his stellar year - which culminated in a grand final appearance for the Wolves U-18 side - Trew was signed for the Wanderers NPL squad and quickly was on the player sheet for the firsts team in the A-League. Since making his sole appearance for the Wanderers away to Victory in season 2019-20, Trew has had his fair share of injuries.
After a brief stint at Blacktown at the start of this year, Trew was quickly snapped up by IPL powerhouses Olympic.
The striker quickly made an impact, scoring important goals for the side on the way to their grand final victory.
But despite enjoying his time in the IPL, by Trew's own admission he was looking to get back to the NPL.
And now, thanks to Carney and the Wolves, he has the opportunity to reignite his footballing stocks.
"He's still only young and has a lot to learn but he has got a lot of really great attributes that will suit our team and style of play well," Wolves coach Carney told the Mercury.
"He's a good guy and we wants to improve.
''He trialled with us and ticked all the right boxes and he suits what we have got with a lot of technical players in the squad up top especially. He will bring us a lot of power and a bit of physically into the front line as well."
Carney added that other than his physicality, Trew had showed a number of good signs while trialling for the club.
"He makes very good runs, he's clever and very fit. And he has an eye for goal,'' Carney said.
''He knows where the back of the net is and I just think if I have a good time working with him, I can get him up to speed and make him a better player.
"Jake has all the attributes [to be a top footballer]."
Last weekend the Wolves showed positive signs in their 3-1 friendly win against Sutherland.
The score did not reflect the result of the game, with the Wolves attacking outlets having a field day.
With a bit of luck they could have scored more.
The side will tackle Macarthur NPL side this weekend followed by Wanderers on Tuesday to round out proceedings before a break over Christmas.
There is no time to waste for the Wolves, with the season starting the first week of February.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
