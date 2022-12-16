Up to 5000 people are expected to line the route when the much-loved Gerringong Street Parade is held this Saturday.
This year's parade will include about 50 floats featuring service and sporting clubs, community groups, vintage car clubs and local businesses.
The parade will start at 10am from Fern Street, Gerringong, and will go for about one hour.
Road closures and detours will be in place along the route from 8.30am to 11am at the following locations:
