Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Convicted murderer busted breaching court order in Thirroul, no conviction recorded

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wade Willmot, of Campbelltown, got off without penalty. Picture by Facebook.

A convicted murderer who admitted to breaching a court order after police sent a helicopter to search for him in Thirroul has gotten off without penalty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.