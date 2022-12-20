A convicted murderer who admitted to breaching a court order after police sent a helicopter to search for him in Thirroul has gotten off without penalty.
Wollongong police received a tip-off that Wade Willmot, 37, was in the Thirroul area about 11.30pm on Saturday, October 22 this year.
With the assistance of a POLAIR helicopter, he was found with a woman known to him on Lawrence Hargrave Drive near Thirroul.
He is prohibited from contacting or going near the woman by way of an apprehended violence order.
Two days earlier, about 6.30pm on October 20, Willmot breached the conditions of the apprehended violence order by arriving at the woman's address in Airds, near Campbelltown.
He started an argument with the woman over a motorbike, according to court documents.
The verbal fight went on for some time until Willmot left the address.
Four hours later, Willmott returned with three unknown men.
He got out of a black Holden Commodore and himself and the men met him from the other side of the street.
The group unleashed another verbal tirade at the woman.
Willmot then got into a push and shove with her.
A witness living nearby called triple-0 before Willmot had left the address.
Soon after police arrived on scene, they were told Willmot had been at the address and got into an argument with the woman.
On Monday, Willmot appeared before Wollongong Local Court from custody wearing prison greens.
He pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching the apprehended violence order.
Magistrate Claire Girotto convicted Willmot without penalty, citing low criminal culpability.
"There are no other no other charges before the court," Magistrate Girotto said.
"The level of criminal culpability is low."
Earlier this year, the court heard Willmot is a convicted murderer who spent 10 years behind bars for the crime.
The court heard on Monday that Willmot is currently serving an intensive corrections order until 2024 for unrelated matters.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
