Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park Rail murder accused Natthuwat Tammajanta fronts court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unit complex where a 37-year-old woman was allegedly murdered on Sunday night.

A man has faced court for the first time after being charged with the murder of a woman in Albion Park Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.