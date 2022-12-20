A man has faced court for the first time after being charged with the murder of a woman in Albion Park Rail.
Natthuwat Tammajanta, 28, is accused of killing the 37-year-old woman at a unit complex in Boonerah Street on the night of Sunday, December 18.
Police were called to the address just after 11pm that night following concerns for the woman's welfare.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District discovered the woman inside the unit with serious injuries.
Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the woman died at the scene.
Police arrested Tammajanta at the address a short time later.
He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with murder.
Tammajanta fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday but did not apply for bail.
Bail was formally refused and Tammajanta's matter was adjourned to February.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.