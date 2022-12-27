A jet-ski rider who set off from Bellambi and ended up in Austinmer was among multiple people in Wollongong rescued by surf lifesavers on Boxing Day.
At Stanwell Park alone, lifesavers conducted 50 rescues across the Christmas and Boxing Day afternoons, with more down the area's coastline.
On Boxing Day at Bellambi, a 40-year-old jet-ski rider was reported missing by his family after he failed to return on-time to Bellambi boat ramp.
Anthony Turner from Surf Life Saving Illawarra said lifesavers from up and down the coast launched into action to locate the missing man.
"We had clubs from Thirroul to Corrimal engaged in the search," he said.
The man was found safe and well by lifesavers off Austinmer, after he lost his bearings and became unsure which direction he set out from, Mr Turner said.
Surf lifesavers escorted the man back to Bellambi, where he was returned to his family just before 12pm.
"We saturated the water and found him fairly quickly - it was a good outcome," Mr Turner said.
The man was among more than a dozen people rescued by surf lifesavers across Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Wollongong, with multiple near-tragedies at the area's unpatrolled locations, Mr Turner said.
Three children were saved by a bystander at the Bulli side of Wonoona point after they were caught in a dangerous rip just after 6pm on Boxing Day, after Surf Life Saving patrol hours.
Illawarra Director of Lifesaving Doug Hockey said the man was swimming nearby when he spotted the children caught in a rip current and grabbed two of them.
"A wave hit him and he courageously pushed them [the children] back up," Mr Hockey said.
The children and the swimmer made it back to the shore safely, and Bulli Surf Club members assisted the children.
Shortly after, the rescuer started having breathing difficulties and vomiting, and was treated by NSW Ambulance officers.
At the same location, a man died in April 2021 trying to rescue three children who fell from Woonona pool.
Mr Hockey said the incident could easily have had a very different outcome for the three children caught in the rip.
"If the rescuer wasn't there it would have been a different scenario," he said.
With multiple near-tragedies over the Christmas period so far, Mr Tuner urged beachgoers to plan their trip to the beach, swim in patrolled areas and ensure children are supervised.
"So many tragedies could have occurred over the past two days," he said.
"Watch your mates while you're at the beach - especially during the holiday period."
