Illawarra Surf lifesavers flat out with Boxing Day rescues

By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 27 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Multiple people were rescued at an unpatrolled location on the north side of Woonona pool. Picture by Surf Life Saving Illawarra

A jet-ski rider who set off from Bellambi and ended up in Austinmer was among multiple people in Wollongong rescued by surf lifesavers on Boxing Day.

