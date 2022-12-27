The small plane that crashed at Appin on Boxing Day, leaving two men dead, is understood to have been a kit-built "experimental" aircraft that took off from the Riverina area.
The men, who police believe are aged between 67 and 68, are yet to be identified.
Initial investigations by the Transport Safety Bureau revealed the plane was not a mass-produced aircraft, but small, two-seater plane from the United States with a Subaru engine, the Bureau understands.
Initial inquiries also suggest the light fixed-wing plane took off from Temora in the state's Riverina region, Police said.
Chief Commissioner of the Transport Safety Bureau Angus Mitchell said while the flight path is still under investigation, the plane may have been on its way to Wedderburn Airstrip in Campbelltown.
While the plane was originally registered in the United States, authorities are yet to determine how long it has been in Australia.
The Transport Safety Bureau will attempt to map the exact flight path of the plane and other details of the crash as investigations continue.
"It will be a painstaking process for investigators to piece together what they can from the site," Mr Mitchell said.
RFS Firefighters are continuing to manage parts of the bush where fires were sparked by Monday's crash to ensure the areas do not reignite.
