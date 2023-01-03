Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Profile

Kiama motocross star Robbie Maddison is preparing for a stunt to 'stop the world'

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moto-cross extraordinaire and Kiama export, Robbie Maddison is returning to Australia in coming weeks with a raft of new stunts alongside his young-gun son Kruz, while he's also preparing for his next greatest feat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.