Moto-cross extraordinaire and Kiama export, Robbie Maddison is returning to Australia in coming weeks with a raft of new stunts alongside his young-gun son Kruz, while he's also preparing for his next greatest feat.
The 12-year-old will head on tour with his dad and other top names in the sport as part of the Freestyle Kings series visiting capital cities.
"I'm stoked, it's probably the coolest thing fatherhood could give me, my kid following in my footsteps," Maddison told the Mercury.
"Obviously I've done it my whole life, so it's something I can relay all the stuff I've learnt to make their journey safer. But I'm just super proud to see this confident little guy go out there and say 'it's alright dad, I've got this'."
The last tour had a nail-biting moment with Kruz experiencing a nasty fall, though he did land on airbags and had a "lucky" escape from major harm.
"A lot of time I'm like 'it's my little boy', especially when we're on the show, and yon the tour it's ultimately different to what we do at home," Maddison said.
"We jump into the airbags which ultimately is safer, but still has parameters."
At this stage Kruz and his younger brother Jagger want to continue their dad's legacy when he eventually leaves the professional ring, but there are still a few items to tick off Maddison's bucket-list before he hands over the reigns.
"I'm still trying to achieve this ultimate dream of mine which is a huge stunt, probably the biggest work I've ever done is ahead of me," he said.
"Ultimately I want to fly ... [stunt rider] Evel Knievel is my hero, I want to take that the concept and stuff that he used to do and be able to talk the torch to a higher height.
"I'm doing my pilot's license right now, I'm skydiving, base-jumping and I'm just trying to build up a skill set to do the biggest, gnarliest jump I've ever done."
That project will hopefully "stop the world" and turn the page on a chapter in Maddison's life so he can go focus being a father and nurture his sons' motorcross skills.
He expects the dream to come to fruition within the next two years, but for now he still has plenty of stunt action in him.
Catch Robbie and Kruz Maddison with the Freestyle Kings Live: Brisbane on 11 March, Sydney on 18 March, Canberra on 25 March and Melbourne on 15 April. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
