BlueScope's Port Kembla plan for berths upgrade has support

By Ben Langford
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
BlueScope said its bulk materials handling infrastructure at some of its Port Kembla berths was 50 years old and needed improvements to perform as upcoming need would demand.

BlueScope has support for its plan to upgrade its raw materials berths at Port Kembla Harbour, which the company says will be necessary once coal stops being supplied from the Dendrobium mine as early as November next year.

