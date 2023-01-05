Horsley family's unexpected encounter with crocodile on Bali beach

When Horsley woman Nicole Gonzalez went to investigate a gathering of people on a Bali beach, she found something entirely unexpected.
She saw a large crocodile being placed on boards, before a group of people - some in lifesaving uniforms - carried it away.
Ms Gonzalez, her husband and 12-year-old daughter spotted the large number of people gathered on the sand at Legian as they walked along the street on Wednesday afternoon, Bali time.
She took videos of the efforts to remove the crocodile from the popular beach and shared one on Facebook, which caught the attention of other users and media outlets.
It was family's second time visiting the island, Ms Gonzalez said, and they had never thought about the possibility of encountering a crocodile.
"We never swim in the beach anyway, always pools, so it hasn't changed our views on swimming," she said.
"But I was definitely surprised."
The local surf life saving club, Balawista Badung, also shared footage of the crocodile's capture on social media.
It wrote that a member on duty at Padma Beach saw a black object in the waves which they initially thought was wood, but upon approaching realised was a crocodile.
Lifesavers and members of the public dragged the animal to shore and used rope and wood to secure it, before removing it from the beach.
A government agency in charge of wildlife then relocated the crocodile.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
