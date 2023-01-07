Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Macedonian Christmas celebrations return after COVID

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:44pm, first published January 7 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wet weather didn't put a dampener on Saturday's celebrations of Macedonian Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.