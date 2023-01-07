The wet weather didn't put a dampener on Saturday's celebrations of Macedonian Christmas.
Hundreds of people turned up at the Saint Dimitrija of Solun church in Stewart Street, Wollongong, to celebrate.
Outside, they greeted each other with Hristos se rodi" ("Christ is born"), and answering with "Vistina se rodi" ("Yes, it's true Christ is born today").
Inside the church parishioners - many remaining standing - lit candles, prayed and offered donations like clothes, flowers or money and listened to the service from parish priest Father Robert Ilijevski.
Father Ilijevski also read a message from the Archbishop of Macedonia, Stefan Veljanovski.
Following the end of the church service, many people returned home for a family feast.
The Macedonian community celebrate Christmas on January 7 because the church still uses the Julian calendar for church affairs and celebrations.
Macedonian Orthodox Community President Lou Stefanovski said they still also observed Christmas Day on December 25 - and children got presents on both days.
Mr Stefanovski said the rain and the cold did keep some people away on Saturday, but there were still plenty of people lining up along Stewart Street waiting to get into the church.
"Overall it was very successful - after two horrible years of COVID, then coming back and being told not to hold services," Mr Stefanovski said.
"We were very happy we can officially celebrate the Orthodox Christmas.
"So we can't complain I think everybody was very pleased."
