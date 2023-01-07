Greens raise concerns over future of Kiama farmland

Kiama's rural landscape could change under new legislation passed by the state government, according to Kiama Greens candidate Tonia Gray.
Introduced late last year, the changes to planning regulations around agritourism will allow farmers to set up businesses like roadside stalls, a farm gate business or even host weddings and conferences.
Under the changes some of these will be classed as exempt development, meaning the permission of the local council is not required.
Prof Gray said she was concerned about the effect this could have on Kiama's farming land.
"Active and productive farmland, provides the basis for an important part of the local economy," Prof Gray said.
"The Kiama electorate is the home of some of Australia's most rich and productive soils and, combined with the excellent local rainfall, they provide the basis for what has been a long and productive agricultural industry."
Those farmlands contribute to some of Australia's most iconic landscapes.- Prof Tonia Gray
She said that these soils were already under threat from the spread of residential development "however the latest changes to agritourism legislation could well see a more dramatic change in rural land use in the Kiama electorate".
"Is the future of that high-quality agricultural land to be continued farming or out-of-control agritourism and function centres?
"Those farmlands contribute to some of Australia's most iconic landscapes where rolling green hills and mountains meet the sea"
She said prior to the legislation farmers could operate small-scale agritourism such as selling produce at a low key farm gate set-up.
To address what she called the "overreach" of the legislation Prof Gray is hosting a town hall discussion at the Berry CWA Hall at 5.30pm on January 12.
Also speaking on the night will be Greens NSW MLC, farmer and environmental lawyer, Sue Higginson and environmental activist Dr Helen Caldicott.
