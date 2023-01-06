Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Proposed Berkeley childcare centre just metres from pub

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 7 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of a proposed childcare centre at Berkeley, just metres from the Berkeley Hotel (at left).

A proposed Berkeley childcare centre just metres from a pub will take out 40 parking spaces in a local shopping centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.