Proposed Berkeley childcare centre just metres from pub

A proposed Berkeley childcare centre just metres from a pub will take out 40 parking spaces in a local shopping centre.
The same proponents are also planning to build a gymnasium at the Devon Street shopping complex, on land which now provides parking for 24 spaces.
In a development application lodged with Wollongong City Council, the childcare centre would be located in the southwestern corner of the car park, where a Return and Earn facility now sits.
The gym would be located on the Bristol Street side of the block.
The Berkeley Hotel is also on Devon Street, just 70 metres from the proposed childcare centre.
The statement of environmental effects acknowledged this and said efforts had been made to separate the hotel from the centre.
"The childcare [centre] has been designed to maximise separation to the Berkeley Hotel noting the childcare centre will be fenced off from the remainder of the site for safety and security reasons and the proposal adopts a dedicated line marked pedestrian pathway from the existing parking areas to the childcare centre," the statement of environmental effects stated.
In terms of both structures built over land now used for parking, the statement of environmental effects said there would be a reduction in spaces of 61 - from 245 to 184.
However, the application stated this would not cause a problem for shoppers, stating that the demand for parking on site required 159 spaces and so 184 was more than suitable.
The two-storey childcare centre would provide places for 76 children aged zero to five years.
"The childcare centre proposal introduces new landscaping elements ... including a variety of outdoor play areas, sandpits, trees, shrubs and turf elements as well as some new shade sail elements and artificial turf and rubber soft fall," the application stated.
The single-storey gym will be open 24 hours a day.
The application is on exhibition until January 20.
