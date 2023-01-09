Second man dies at Jervis Bay in separate incident

A surfer has died at Jervis Bay, less than 24 hours after a man lost his life in the same area.
Surfers and swimmers brought the 62-year-old to shore at Cave Beach about 10am on Monday after he was found unresponsive.
Emergency services were called and paramedics performed CPR on the man but despite their best efforts, he could not be revived.
Officers from the South Coast Police District and Australian Federal Police also attended.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The tragedy comes after another man was swept off rocks and died at nearby Steamers Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Marine Rescue was called to that incident and when they arrived the man had been pulled from the water by onlookers and CPR was in progress.
However, it was understood that he too died at the scene.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.