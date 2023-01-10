Back to work this week? How to help kids readjust to childcare

For many Illawarra residents, mid-January means back to work and real life after the holidays - so for many young children that means a return to childcare after several weeks over Christmas and New Year.
University of Wollongong early childhood lecturer Dr Lyn Cronin says it is normal for young kids - and even school aged children - to feel uneasy about the shift back to their usual routine.
She said parents could expect some disruption and tears, even from children who previously haven't resisted going to school or children.
"Particularly over the summer break, the holidays tend to be that lovely fun time at home and families tend to spend more time together," she said.
"It's also a longer period - for school kids it has been four to six weeks of finishing the school routine and, for many children, having free time, making choices about their time and being with their carers in a familiar space.
"So when it's time for this to come to an end, it causes some angst and newness."
She said younger children were most susceptible, with most children likely to be returning to something at least slightly different at the start of a year.
This could be starting childcare for the first time, a new classroom, new teachers, new peers or even an older sibling leaving daycare for school.
"And it's not just younger kids, there's all that newness and uncertainty, [for school kids] it could be what the new classroom is going to look like, who the new teacher will be, or perhaps they haven't seen their friends for a while," Dr Cronin said.
She said there was plenty of preparation work parents could do - even while children are still on holidays - to help them ease into a new year.
"Start that positive dialogue early on and ease into it - so talk about that return to school in a really positive light," she said.
"It might be looking forward to catching up with friends, or the chance to make new friends or learn new things.
"You might say 'you're going into a bigger room, where you'll have more opportunity to play on the equipment or be in the bigger preschool room' - so focusing on the exciting or fun parts of a new setting."
She said parents could also consider organising play dates with friends who kids haven't seen for a few weeks, and returning to the usual morning and evening routines - which may have fallen by the wayside during holidays.
"Also think about including them in the preparation - so getting out the lunch box, dusting it off, taking them to choose snacks or buying a new lunch box, organising pencil cases and getting things organised slowly so those little stresses are not going to cause angst," Dr Cronin said.
After several weeks spending more time in the company of their family, many children may experience separation anxiety during the first few weeks of daycare or school.
Dr Cronin said this could be eased by planning some fun things to look forward to on the first weekend after classes start, and reassuring them about their usual routine.
"You might say, 'yes I won't see you through the day but I'll pick you up and we'll do this and that after school," she said.
"It's trying to focus on the positives and giving them some family things to look forward to - because that separation, particularly for the younger ones, can be hard."
One of the most common fears for parents - especially those who are dropping their children off in care or school for the first time - is how kids will cope at drop off time.
"Different centres might have different routines around this, but so for some kids you might take them in and stay, then do the rip the bandaid off and say a quick goodbye," she said.
"That works for many children - but only if they have a familiar face or a carer that can be their person.
"And it depends on the child - sometimes it's better for children when their parent can stay with them for a while. Many centres are happy for you to hang around - but at some point you will have to go."
"For most children, once their attention is attracted to something else, they are pretty good. I think it's harder for mums sometimes!"
She said parents who may be experiencing their own separation fears should be reassured about the benefits of early childcare.
"It is such a positive thing for children to do before they go to school - to socialise, to learn how to get along with other children and how to communicate with other adults - and that's aside form learning new concepts and understandings," she said.
"They are such wonderful places that provide so many interesting things for children to do - the physical and cognitive skills.
"There's so much early learning that's important and I'm not just talking about ABC or counting, it's about problem solving skills and opportunities that are valuable."
1 Focus on familiarity
"Children should know what's in store for them," Dr Cronin said.
"Take them into day care and give them an hour here or there, or have an orientation - the more they can be there or talk about it and have some understanding of what to expect.
"It could even be a photo of their teacher to give them some familiarity and breakdown the unknown."
2 Be positive
Returning to work and school after a holiday can be hard for everyone, but Dr Cronin said parents should try to keep their own negative talk to a minimum.
"Sometimes we tend to say 'oh next week when you go to school it will be different' and we don't mean to say it as a negative thing, but is does get a negative spin," she said.
"You might feel angst or have reservations, but it's good to be positive so they don't hear it in your voice.
"This way they know that you, as a family, are totally on board and this an exciting and necessary journey."
3 Take the time
"If time allows, it's good for the parent to be there when they can, so be present sometimes in the school or setting so children can become familiar with the teachers," she said.
"They can see you developing that familiar relationships with their carers too."
4 Stick to routines
"You want to make sure those basic things are not going to interrupt a positive start," she said.
"It might be about toileting, knowing where the toilet is, unpacking their bag or lunchbox, or even what to eat when - so kids might just eat everything at once, so some people might want .
"It's about knowing your own child and what will make it easier for them at certain times."
"We're always thinking about our children, but we also need to think about our own routine and how we will manage."
"Going back to work or school is a big one for everyone, and kids listen to us talk about it - they might not look like they're listening, but they are taking it in."
5 Focus on practical steps and the rest will follow
"These little things might sounds pretty basic, but if they feel in control of those things, that will free their mental capacity up to focus on other areas, like socialising and learning," she said.
