Moses Mbye says he's ready to step in as St George Illawarra's five-eighth if needed, as uncertainty continues to surround Talatau Amone's immediate playing future.
Amone was tipped to don the No.6 jersey again after a solid 2022 campaign, which led to the club extending his contract until the end of 2024 in August. However, the 20-year-old was arrested and charged last month over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his Warrawong home in November.
After being charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damaging property and intimidation, Amone was granted bail on December 23 with a $100,000 surety forfeited to the court. The most serious charges carry up to 14 years in prison.
The NRL's no-fault policy is automatically invoked when a player is charged with an offence carrying 10 or more years jail.
Amone's teammate Jack de Belin spent more than two years on the sidelines under the policy after being charged with sexual assault. de Belin continued to train with the Dragons during that period, before the charges were withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions after two trials failed to reach a verdict, paving the way for his NRL return.
Amone returned to Dragons' pre-season training last week following a Christmas break. While there is mystery around the five-eighth's playing future, Mbye told reporters on Tuesday that the Dragons weren't getting distracted by the situation.
"He's been fine [at training], there's been no dramas. He's sorting it out and it's hard to comment on, obviously being a legal matter," the 29-year-old said.
"I'm ready to play any position, but we'll just see. We've got trials coming up and I assume I'll play another four positions in them."
Mbye and rising star Jayden Sullivan are expected to be key cogs in the Dragons' machine in 2023, especially if Amone is stood down.
The No.9 jersey also remains up for grabs after the retirement of Andrew McCullough. The veteran intended on seeing out the final year of his contract, before abruptly deciding to hang up the boots in November.
It opens the door for Sullivan to find a permanent spot in the squad, who in October backflipped on withdrawing a request for a release, citing "clarity" on his future for prompting him to stay.
"I think Sully's ready to play first grade. He got a taste of it last year, and the year before, and he did a really good job for us," Mbye said.
"He's hungry and he's done a really good apprenticeship. He's got himself fit and the best shape possible, and I think that's going to pay off for him."
Uncertainty also surrounds the Dragons' No.1 jersey as Cody Ramsey continues to recover from a rare condition called ulcerative colotis, which causes a severe inflammation of the bowel.
Sullivan's close mate Tyrell Sloan was tipped to be fullback last season, however, he spent time in reserve grade and on the wing at NRL level, as coach Anthony Griffin preferred to play Ramsey in the custodian role.
Despite having an indifferent 2022, Mbye believes Sloan is ready to make a big impact at the red v this year.
"Coming back this summer, he's matured a lot and come in with a good attitude, and he's matured physically as well," Mbye said.
"Sloany's a lot bigger, stronger and quicker, and I can see him having a really good year for us."
