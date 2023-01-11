Dozens of firefighters called to large-scale fire in West Wollongong

Dozens of firefighters are currently battling a ferocious blaze which seems to have engulfed a house at West Wollongong on Wednesday afternoon.
Triple 0 calls alerted authorities to the fire around 3.15pm, with the callers describing seeing large volumes of smoke over the suburb.
As at 3.41pm, seven crews were in attendance with 28 firefighters. A FRNSW media spokesman said they had been unable to enter the single storey Highway Avenue home as it was fully engulfed by a fire "far too developed".
He told the Mercury properties at either side were also under threat, which firefighters "concentrating" on keeping them safe.
It's understood a gas cylinder has also been involved in the fire, though it is unknown at this stage under what capacity.
Police have also been called to the scene for traffic control.
The incident follows two other separate fire incidents where four were evacuated from a house in Bellambi on Brompton Road, plus a boat fire in Wollongong Harbour.
MORE TO COME ...
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.