Multi-agency rescue operation for three boaters near Wedding Cake Rock

Three boaters were rescued off the coast of the Royal National Park on Wednesday morning after their runabout capsized.
It's understood the men - believed to be aged in their 50s - were on a fishing expedition at the time of the incident near Wedding Cake Rock, around 9.40am.
"We believe the men had been fishing when a freak wave caused their boat to overturn," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"They'd been in the water for around an hour before they were spotted by a bushwalker who called for help."
A multi-agency response was then enacted to rescue the trio.
One man was winched to safety by the NSW Police PolAir helicopter and the other two winched by the Westpac Rescue helicopter.
A NSW Police spokesman said all men were taken back to land at nearby Wattamolla Beach where they were treated for mild hypothermia and suspected water inhalation by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
They were then transported to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition. The boat was towed back to shore by Marine Area Command and Maritime Services.
"Thankfully, they were wearing life jackets which may have prevented a much more serious situation," the police spokesman said. "This is a timely reminder to anyone heading out on the water to be prepared and ensure you have the necessary safety equipment on board."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
