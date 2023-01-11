Illawarra Mercury
Multi-agency rescue operation for three boaters near Wedding Cake Rock

Desiree Savage
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 6:30pm
Multiple emergency services were called to rescue three fishermen on Wednesday after their tinny overturned near Wedding Cake Rock, in the Royal National Park. Picture by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters.

Three boaters were rescued off the coast of the Royal National Park on Wednesday morning after their runabout capsized.

