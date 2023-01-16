Police appeal for help over alleged road rage incident in Shellharbour Village

An alleged road rage incident in Shellharbour Village last week has sparked police to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Police say while difficult to see in the CCTV image, the vehicle, possibly a silver station wagon, was allegedly seen driving on the intersection of Wentworth Street and Addison Street about 10.22pm on Thursday, January 5, before another driver and passenger were threatened.
There are no reports of injuries, according to police.
The driver is described as a Caucasian man aged between 55 to 60, with greying brown hair and a short, scruffy beard.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Detectives on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and are asking people to quote Police Report E76516343.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.