Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal for help over alleged road rage incident in Shellharbour Village

By Newsroom
Updated January 16 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV image provided by NSWPF.

An alleged road rage incident in Shellharbour Village last week has sparked police to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.