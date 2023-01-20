Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Harvey's epic game-winner nothing new: Jackomas

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Harvey moments after sinking the game-winner against New Zealand on Thursday night. Picture - Getty Images

It buried a miserable losing streak and agonising run of close losses, but Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas says Tyler Harvey's incredible game-winner against New Zealand on Thursday was par for the course when it comes to his skipper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.