Wongawilli Bush Dance in memory of long-time musician Reg Murray

A special Bush Dance is being held in Dapto this weekend in honour of local folk musician Reg Murray, who lost his battle with melanoma.
His wife Pat, son Graeme and former bandmates with Chord-eaux will come together with the Wongawilli Colonial Bush Dance Club on Sunday afternoon at Heininger Hall. It will be the first major bush dance event since the pandemic began.
Chord-eaux band member Neil Roswell said Reg was well respected in the local folk community having played several Illawarra Folk Festivals and more, and it would be a great honour to perform again in his memory.
"Reg is considered by some people in the folk scene as folk royalty," Neil said.
"He played in a number of bands - the most well-known would have been the Wongawilli Bush Band which folded around 2013 ...Back in the '80s he won two consecutive awards for instrumentalist at the Tamworth Country Music Festival."
Other musicians to perform for the afternoon include Russell Churcher and Az-I-Am.
All proceeds will be donated to the Melanoma Institute of Australia.
The bush dance will run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm with afternoon tea, at Heininger Hall, Heininger Street in Dapto.
To donate to the Melanoma Institute Australia in memory of Reg Murray, CLICK HERE.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
