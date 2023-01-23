Illawarra Mercury
Wongawilli Bush Dance in memory of long-time musician Reg Murray

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Pat Murray with son Graeme will perform with Chord-eaux at a charity bush dance in Dapto, on Sunday January 29, in honour of Reg Murray (inset). Picture supplied.

A special Bush Dance is being held in Dapto this weekend in honour of local folk musician Reg Murray, who lost his battle with melanoma.

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

