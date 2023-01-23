The Illawarra's Raptor South squad has a message for outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime rings: "The trial is over, the game begins today."
From Monday, the South Coast arm of the police task force targeting bikies and underworld criminals is here to stay, with a permanent base in the Illawarra.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said 'Raptor South' has 25 officers prepared to target the "underbellies of crime" that operate in southern NSW's regional and country towns.
"If you are into organised crime, and you are an outlaw motorcycle gang member, then expect to be targeted - it's a very simple message," Assistant Commissioner Cotter said.
"What this means is that organised criminals, predominantly outlaw motorcycle gang members, will not be safe on the highway, will not be safe in their homes, and will not be safe if they commence or continue organised criminal activity."
Whilst Raptor South will be based in the Illawarra, there will be roaming officers ready to travel across southern NSW.
Investigations Coordinator of Raptor South Brad Abdy estimated there are still 300 members of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the southern region of New South Wales, and several regional towns had been identified as "focal points" for organised crime.
"Their highways are regularly used to distribute illicit drugs between Sydney, Melbourne and even our regional areas," he said.
Community members in the Illawarra and southern NSW should expect to see Raptor South squad members conducting high-visibility operations in their towns and along the coast.
Detective Inspector Abdy said one of the reasons the Illawarra was chosen as Raptor South's base is to focus illegal activity on the coastline, including the area's port.
The Raptor South squad will work with the Sydney unit and other agencies including the NSW Crime Commission.
Strike Force Raptor was established in 2009 before becoming the standalone Raptor Squad in 2021, and both have been "synonymous with success", Assistant Commissioner Cotter said.
In 13 years of operation, there have been over 7000 arrests, over 19,000 charges, hundreds of kilos of illicit substances have been taken off the streets and $20 million in cash has been seized, he said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
