Man allegedly broke into Crown St art gallery before threatening cops

A man accused of breaking into a Wollongong art gallery and making off with an iPad and tools is "embarrassed" of the alleged threats he made to police afterwards, a court has heard.
Warrawong man David Ruddock allegedly threatened officers saying he was going to become a serial killer "Ted Bundy-style" following his arrest on Sunday evening.
The 46-year-old was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, facing a charge of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence with people there. A formal plea is yet to be entered.
Tendered court documents revealed Ruddock was allegedly caught on CCTV wearing a blue hospital blanket when inside Bad News Gallery on Crown Street about 2pm on Sunday.
Police will allege Ruddock entered by unlatching a slide on the rear iron door from Khan Lane while two females were in the front room of the gallery.
It is alleged Ruddock took a case of beer worth about $70, before he made his way to the other side of the room and took a Google Home device worth $250, and an iPad worth $400.
He also allegedly picked up a can of spray adhesive worth $20, a packet of screwdrivers worth $25 which also contained a shifter worth $20.
Ruddock then allegedly attempted to sell the items at a nearby pawn shop, but was refused by staff.
Shortly after, police allegedly stopped Ruddock walking along Khan Lane.
He was allegedly wearing multiple ECG attachment stickers on his body at the time which police claim matched the footage from inside the gallery.
It is alleged he was carrying a bundle wrapped in the blue hospital blanket and when asked about the items, Ruddock allegedly told police he found them "up there in the back of the shop".
When asked why he allegedly took the items, Ruddock reportedly responded "cause I need money ... can I take it back and say sorry?"
The bundle was searched and the items allegedly matched those taken from the gallery. Ruddock was arrested.
While in the holding cells, court documents allege Ruddock threatened police multiple times, including mentions he would follow them home and that he would become a serial killer "Ted Bundy-style".
In court, Ruddock said he was "embarrassed" about the alleged remarks.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackeray opposed Ruddock's release, arguing he would likely face jail if found guilty of the offence.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt argued Ruddock is a full-time carer to his mother and that he endures ongoing pain from compound fractures in his legs, which were recently operated on.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming pointed to Ruddock's "lengthy" criminal record and refused his application for release.
He will face court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
