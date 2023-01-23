Illawarra Mercury
David Ruddock accused of breaking into Bad News Gallery in Wollongong, allegedly threatened police

Updated January 23 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 4:30pm
Man allegedly broke into Crown St art gallery before threatening cops

A man accused of breaking into a Wollongong art gallery and making off with an iPad and tools is "embarrassed" of the alleged threats he made to police afterwards, a court has heard.

