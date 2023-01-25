Illawarra Cycle Club has set up an account to collect donations for respected cyclist David Deitz and his family following a horrific crash at the weekend that left him seriously injured.
Mr Deitz was participating in a scratch race during the Illawarra Cycle Club's 60th track carnival at Unanderra on Saturday when he crashed into the fence while trying to avoid a cyclist with a puncture.
He was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where it was confirmed he had sustained a life-changing spinal injury and he underwent surgery to stabilise his spine with plates and screws.
But his condition has shown some signs of improvement: Mr Deitz now has some sensation in his upper body.
Cycle club president Simon Kersten spoke to Mr Deitz on Wednesday morning.
"He was in typical good humour, his wit was there, he's in a fairly positive frame of mind," Mr Kersten said.
He said Mr Deitz wanted to thank everyone for their well-wishes and support.
The Illawarra Credit Union has provided an account for Illawarra Cycle Club, free of any charges, in trust for Mr Deitz; details are below.
Name: Illawarra Cycle Club
BSB: 802 249
Account number: 400018242
