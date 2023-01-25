Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Account set up for Smith's Hill principal David Deitz after cycling crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclist and Smith's Hill High School principal David Deitz suffered a serious and permanent spinal injury in a crash on the track. File picture by Sylvia Liber.

Illawarra Cycle Club has set up an account to collect donations for respected cyclist David Deitz and his family following a horrific crash at the weekend that left him seriously injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.