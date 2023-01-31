City councillor Cath Blakey runs for Greens in seat of Wollongong

Cath Blakey, the Greens candidate for Wollongong described herself as a "long shot" when it comes to winning the state seat.
It's a refreshing concession given every candidate usually says they're "in it to win it" no matter how unlikely victory really is.
And knocking off incumbent Paul Scully is quite unlikely given his 22.9 per cent margin makes it one of the safest Labor seats in the state.
A current councillor with Wollongong City Council, Cr Blakey was also flattered to be asked the question of whether she would resign from council if she won the seat of Wollongong.
Because she knows just how unlikely it is.
"I'm embracing the opportunity [to run] and hoping to make sure that Wollongong's not portrayed as a neglected safe Labor seat," Cr Blakey said.
"And I think the Greens have a best chance of making it marginal.
"We might get a change of government and if that's the case I think the cross bench will be even more influential after March. That's what I hope, that's what I'm campaigning for.
"There are so many issues where I've been dismayed with the local representation that we have."
Unlike other Greens candidates, Cr Blakey opted not to make a formal announcement that she was running in the seat.
Instead, the first official news of it was via press release where she opposed plans for a new greyhound racing complex at Dapto.
"I was just impatient and wanted to come out on the greyhound issue when I saw the news about that," she said.
"I know that Dapto desperately needs sporting and recreation spaces. It's a new suburb where it could be make or break for liveability.
"Setting up an international gambling hub based on animal cruelty is just disgusting."
The candidate announcement was so sudden that, as of Monday morning, her photo did not appear on the list of candidates on the Greens website.
"Because I've been a candidate before and I'm a known entity in some state as a city councillor I figured I didn't need as much introduction as our other candidates," she said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.