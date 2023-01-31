Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

City councillor Cath Blakey runs for Greens in seat of Wollongong

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City councillor Cath Blakey is running for the Greens in the state seat of Wollongong. She acknowledges it will be an unlikely seat for the Greens to win. Picture by Robert Peet

Cath Blakey, the Greens candidate for Wollongong described herself as a "long shot" when it comes to winning the state seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.