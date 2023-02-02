See 'endless' queue for Fairy Meadow's Guzman y Gomez on opening day

The new Fairy Meadow Guzman y Gomez drive thru seems to have had a blasting first day if the kilometres-long queue of cars is anything to go by.
The Mexican eatery's tempting promise of free coffees and $5 burritos on their opening day had hundreds of Illawarra residents flocking the shop on Thursday.
The suburb was bustling throughout the day with scores of cars and pedestrians alike hoping to make the most of the deal.
The traffic was significantly affected with blocked surrounding streets, and also came to a standstill at peak traffic times.
The community took to social media to share their struggles of how they made it to the famous fast food joint located at the intersection of McGrath street and Princes Highway.
"Started the line at Cabbage Tree lane. I'm in the line 40 minutes and waiting," Andrew Albornoz said on Facebook.
Another commenter, Sheridan Blades, who was at KFC for lunch opposite Guzman y Gomez said there was a designated staff member for traffic control.
"A person working traffic control with a queue 3/4 of the way up the street and queued across pedestrian crossing in the opposite direction. Insanity!"
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.