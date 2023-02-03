Sex offender extradited from SA for historic sexual offence in Illawarra home

Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Sex offender Mark Daniel Moore extradited from SA for historic sexual offence in Illawarra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:38pm, first published February 3 2023 - 5:30pm
A sex offender who was extradited from South Australia for a sexual offence against a young girl in the Illawarra eight years ago has learnt his fate in Court.

