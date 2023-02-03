Sex offender extradited from SA for historic sexual offence in Illawarra home

A sex offender who was extradited from South Australia for a sexual offence against a young girl in the Illawarra eight years ago has learnt his fate in Court.
Mark Daniel Moore will remain behind bars for at least another year and a half after he was sentenced in Wollongong District Court on Friday.
The offence occurred in 2015 when Moore, a drug user at the time, was staying at a friend's house in an Illawarra suburb, where the eight-year-old victim also lived.
The girl disclosed the incident to her father in 2021, where she later told police Moore indecently assaulted her in the hallway of the home. He crouched over her before he "put his fingers" on her vagina, she told police.
At the time of disclosure, Moore was living in South Australia and was brought to New South Wales, where he was arrested and charged with sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10. He has remained behind bars since November 4, 2021.
The matter was scheduled for a trial however Moore pleaded guilty at the final hour to a fresh indictment of indecently assaulting a minor.
A victim impact statement read out by Judge Andrew Haesler revealed the long-lasting impact the offending has had on the girl, including suffering from depression and anxiety.
She has trouble trusting people, feeling as though they will hurt her, and cannot be alone with male teachers, Judge Haesler said.
In sentencing, he labelled Moore's criminal history as "disturbing" and said he had previously been convicted of offences relating to child abuse material in Queensland.
Moore had also breached his reporting obligations under the sex offender register a number of times, the court heard.
Defence lawyer Rebecca Mitchell argued the breaches, including not updating his address and phone number, were due to Moore becoming homeless and not having a mobile.
The court heard Moore was a victim of child sexual abuse himself, which led to alcohol and drug abuse.
Judge Haesler labelled this instance of offending as spontaneous but serious, and took into account the impact on the victim.
Moore was handed a three-year and nine-month jail sentence, with a non-parole period of two years and six months, making him eligible for parole in June 2024.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
