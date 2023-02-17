Illawarra Light Railway Museum Society paid tribute to two of its longest serving members at its recent open day after they racked up a combined 81 years' service.
Brad Johns and Michael Milway were honoured for 40 years' and 41 years' service respectively at the event, which was attended by Shellharbour City mayor Chris Homer and Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones.
Illawarra Light Railway Museum at Albion Park Rail houses a light railway, miniature railway, rail memorabilia, station building, signal box, fettler shed, dining car, onsite picnic and souvenir shop.
The society, which relies on volunteers to operate, was founded in 1972 to help preserve the history of steam trains, and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
Both men are long-serving committee members who were granted life membership of the society in 1996.
Mr Johns, 64, of Albion Park, is the society's treasurer and handles promotions, open days, the website, social media and advertising.
Mr Milway, 65, of Unanderra, is the society's director and is heavily involved in the operational side, including locomotive and rolling stock restorations and overseeing track maintenance.
Both men can often be found at the helm of the engines on the regular operating days.
"Michael and myself are both proud members and we have worked with a lot of volunteers over the years," Mr Johns said.
"The museum itself was only young when we started."
Mr Milway, who worked in IT in technical support at Wollongong University for almost 40 years before his retirement two years ago, also collects artefacts from redundant tramways for the museum.
He said working at the museum was "just what I've always done".
"I have always loved trains and the best thing about steam trains is they have nothing to do with computers," he said.
"I thought if I am going to have a hobby it is not going to be computers."
Mr Johns has spent his life around trains. He was a train controller for 48 years with Sydney Trains prior to his retirement last year. His parents, grandfather and brother have all been involved with trains.
He told the Mercury last year for a story on the museum's 50th anniversary that he still gets a thrill when children are enthralled by the engine boiling in the fire box to make steam or hear the train whistle blow.
"To see a big smile on a child's face you know that [the day] is successful," he said.
Mr Johns said the museum continues to get bigger and better every year, with membership and visitor numbers growing. He stressed they could not continue to operate without the 20-30 volunteers who keep it running.
"The museum is looking for new people to join us; people who don't mind doing a little hard work. There are plenty of opportunities for new people [and] you don't have to be a train buff to enjoy the museum," he said.
Details: The museum is open to the public for steam train rides on the second Sunday of every month and for diesel rides on the fourth Saturday of every month, subject to favourable weather conditions.
Sunday, March 12, The Steamer: Ride the Kiama, the last working steam locomotive in operation from Kiama Blue Metal tramways.
More information here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
