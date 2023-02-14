Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Council's second-hand Saturday car boot sale makes a comeback

Merryn Porter
Merryn Porter
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:04am, first published 9:00am
Bag a bargain: Car boot sales are a great way to earn more, bag a bargain and stop unnecessary waste going to landfill. Picture: Sylvia Liber

After a three-year hiatus, Kiama's Second Hand Saturday community car boot sale is back.

