After a three-year hiatus, Kiama's Second Hand Saturday community car boot sale is back.
The Kiama Council run event will return on Saturday, March 4, at School Flat, Black Beach, from 8am to noon.
Second Hand Saturday is an opportunity sell your unwanted items, bag a pre-loved bargain and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill all at the same time.
Local residents can register as a stallholder via the council's website or by picking up a registration form from the council's administration building at 11 Manning Street, Kiama, by 4pm on Thursday, March 2.
Shoppers can gain entry to the event via a gold coin donation on the day to come along and grab a bargain.
All proceeds go to Kiama Netball Association to support their activities.
Council's horticulturalist will also be there giving away native plants to local residents. Simply bring along a rates notice to show on the day.
Details: Kiama Council's second-hand Saturday, School Flat, Black Beach, Saturday, March 4, 8am-noon. Register as a stallholder here.
To find out more about what you can and can't sell click here.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.