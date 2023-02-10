The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is set to make a splash in Wollongong for one night only next month.
The 10th anniversary of the film festival will see it come to University of Wollongong's UniMovies on Thursday, March 9.
The Wollongong event will feature a three-hour collection of short films from around the globe that document the beauty and power of the ocean.
It includes a unique selection of short films covering topics such as ocean adventure and exploration, the oceanic environment, marine creatures, ocean related sports, coastal cultures and ocean lovers.
The 'celebration of our oceans' comprises footage from above and below the water's surface to showcase divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers.
The films feature captivating cinematography, complete with awe-inspiring underwater scenes and fast-paced wave sequences captured from unbelievable vantage points.
Each film conveys a deep respect and appreciation for the world's oceans and the creatures that call them home and includes moving footage, touching interviews and insightful narrations that are both inspiring and thought-provoking.
Among the featured films is Gone With The Wing, which follows Andrew Englisch's world-first attempt to cross treacherous Bass Strait on his Wing Foil.
The stunning, intimate and raw portrait follows Andrew's journey to raise himself out of depression by becoming the first person to cross one of the most dangerous stretches of water on earth, despite only learning to wing foil 12 months earlier.
Details: Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2023, University of Wollongong's UniMovies, March 9, 7pm-10pm. Tickets are $23.50 to $31.50. More information/bookings here
