Figtree man allegedly tried to sell stolen speargun on social media

A man has faced court, accused of trying to sell stolen items on social media, including a speargun and a bow.
Christopher Simpson was arrested at Figtree Gardens Caravan Park in Woodrow Place, Figtree about 5pm on Monday.
The 28-year-old's arrest came after a car was broken into on Benjamin Road in Mount Kembla at the weekend and items including a wallet, membership cards, binoculars, a range finder, an arrow and a scope, as well as the speargun and the bow, were stolen.
These items were then allegedly offered up for sale on social media.
The rightful owner contacted police and an investigation got underway.
Police alleged Simpson was found in possession of the stolen items when he was arrested on Monday, and a search of a caravan uncovered other goods also allegedly stolen from the Mount Kembla area.
Simpson was charged with entering a vehicle without consent, attempting to dispose of stolen property, having suspected stolen goods in custody and having suspected stolen goods in his premises.
He was refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, where bail was formally refused.
Simpson will return to court later this month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.