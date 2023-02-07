Illawarra Mercury
Figtree man allegedly tried to sell stolen speargun on social media

By Natalie Croxon
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Man allegedly tried to sell stolen speargun on social media

A man has faced court, accused of trying to sell stolen items on social media, including a speargun and a bow.

