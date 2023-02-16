Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong marks WorldPride Sydney 2023 with LGBTQIA+ rainbow art installation

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Central unveiled a rainbow installation celebrating Australias LGBTQIA+ community as part of the official Rainbow City for Sydney WorldPride 2023 .Illawarra drag artists Ellawarra, Jackaranda and Roxee Horror with Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery AM and Centre Manager Sharon Johnson. Picture by Robert Peet

A rainbow artwork stands tall in Wollongong Central and represents more than a glamorous Instagram backdrop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.