A rainbow artwork stands tall in Wollongong Central and represents more than a glamorous Instagram backdrop.
For drag queen Ellawarra, it's about LGBTQIA+ representation and recognition boldly on display.
The installation was unveiled at the shopping centre on Thursday, ready for the Sydney's WorldPride festivities.
Ellawarra reflected on living in Wollongong as a queer person in the 90s and early 2000s.
"Growing up here I never got to physically and visually see representation in my own city," Ellawarra said.
"Now that we have these kinds of things I hope kids can see this kind of thing and be like 'Okay, I am accepted here, my city loves me'. Obviously we still have a long way to go."
The rainbow artwork, designed by the KAO Kreative team, is made from timber, fabric, tinsel and anchored by 14 sparkly gumboots.
Wollongong Central is the only registered Illawarra business taking part in the Rainbow City display.
"The rainbow is a valued icon of diversity and we hope our artwork sparks conversations, awareness and acceptance," Wollongong Central's manager Sharon Johnson said.
The city's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery also acknowledged Wollongong's diversity.
"Recognising the diversity of people in our communities really is just part of being who we are in Wollongong," Cr Gordon Bradbery said.
While the Lord Mayor celebrated the diversity of the Wollongong community, Ellawarra pointed to improvements needed.
Ellawarra told the Mercury there are both positives and negatives of being in 'the public eye'. She described a negative encounter on her way to an event when a stranger drove past and made a derogatory comment.
"Those things are still happening, and I know this happens to more than just me," Ellawarra said.
"But then I then went to a show that 250 people bought a ticket to and embraced who I was. So, it's kind of like that one person or 250 people that come to the show,"
"Having representation. It's where it starts."
"Everyone in our community plays an important role in making Wollongong a place where people feel safe, included and are proud to call home," Cr Bradbery said.
The event ended with cheers from the crowd as Ellawarra shared lyrics from American pop singer Lady GaGa track Born This Way.
"As a wise woman once said no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life, you're all on the right track and baby you were born this way."
The Wollongong Central art installation is located at level one, Gateway Building outside David Jones and will be on display until the end of Sydney WorldPride festival on March 5.
It is the first time a city in the southern hemisphere has been chosen to host the global LGBTQIA+ festival.
The "Rainbow City" art installations also celebrate 45 years of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
