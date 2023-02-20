Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Patients forego privacy at Shellharbour Hospital as nurses work 'permanent overtime'

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chronic understaffing at Shellharbour Hospital has resulted in patients being treated in front of one another in corridors and causing more and more nurses choosing to leave their profession, unions say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.