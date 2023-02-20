Illawarra Mercury
Think about vaccinations for winter illness peak now: Illawarra health authorities

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:10pm
Illawarra residents need to start thinking about how to protect themselves from the winter illness season when COVID-19 and influenza could combine, local health authorities say.

