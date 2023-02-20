It was all swings and no misses at a popular Wollongong putt putt course that sent patrons screaming over the April long weekend last year, but it wasn't golf balls that were being hit.
Instead it was a violent brawl that erupted between strangers in the middle of the Holey Moley Golf Club course in Wollongong.
Ben Mark Everest, 35, and Chloe McDougall, 31, arrived at the indoor mini golf and bar venue Holey Moley at Wollongong Central with their family and started a round of putt putt on the afternoon of April 23 last year.
The group moved through the course as Adam Jeffriess, 39, and Jessica Stanford, 26, arrived at the venue about 5pm with their family. Unknown to each other, Jeffriess is seen on CCTV walking behind McDougall, with the latter saying "hey, watch where the f--- you are going!"
The pair then exchanged heated words, according to police, before they moved back to their respective groups.
But shortly after, Jeffriess is heard saying something to the effect of "I wasn't even near ya, f--- off". Everest then interjected, "don't f---ing speak to my missus like that!"
Jeffriess, the main instigator of the incident, suddenly moved towards Everest and swung a punch at him. McDougall then jumped into the wild fracas to assist her then-partner.
Just seconds later Stanford grabbed McDougall and the two women began fighting one other.
Family members tried to intervene and break up the brawl that was happening in the middle of the golf course, which was witnessed by about 50 patrons, according to tendered court documents.
A number of people were pushed and knocked over during the melee, with the entire incident - including the loud screaming from patrons - captured on CCTV.
Staff eventually broke up the fight and the two groups were separated before police arrived at the scene.
Jeffriess, Stanford and Everest were arrested while McDougall was spared as she had to care for four young children.
The court heard Jeffries, who pleaded guilty to his role in the brawl during June last year, was the main instigator in the attack.
The remaining trio were scheduled for a hearing in Wollongong Local Court on Monday however Stanford and McDougal entered guilty pleas to their respective common assault charges, while Everest entered a last minute guilty plea to affray.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien allowed them to walk free with no conviction recorded, but asked Everest what he had learnt from the Saturday night ordeal.
"It should never have happened," Everest responded.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
