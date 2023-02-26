Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Western Sydney Two Blues new kings of Kiama Sevens

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Randwick player Hugo Carr makes a slick pass during his team's win over Box Hill. Picture: Adam McLean

Western Sydney Two Blues were crowned Kiama Sevens champions for a second time in three years, as Shoalhaven and Kiama flew the flag for South Coast teams by taking out the reserve grade Bowl final and country final respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.