Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Disabled Surfers Association returns to Port Kembla beach

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disabled surfers ride the waves at Port Kembla beach. Picture supplied by Glenn Fenwick

For amputee Bruce Peel, there's nothing like being in the waves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.