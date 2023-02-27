Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Windang rapper Joel Charnock-Budd busted with stolen women's undies, deck of Pokemon cards

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Terrence Charnock-Budd. Picture from Facebook.

From women's underwear to a deck of Pokemon cards, a self-described "Aussie rap artist" has copped a hefty fine after he was busted with a haul of stolen items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.