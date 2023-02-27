Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tomerong man David Raymond Taylor allegedly busted with more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Albion Park

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pensioner allegedly busted with half-a-kilo of meth in Albion Park

A pensioner has allegedly been busted with more than half-a-kilo of methamphetamine in Albion Park after police pulled him over for a random breath test.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.