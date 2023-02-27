Pensioner allegedly busted with half-a-kilo of meth in Albion Park

A pensioner has allegedly been busted with more than half-a-kilo of methamphetamine in Albion Park after police pulled him over for a random breath test.
David Raymond Taylor, aged 71 of Tomerong, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug. A formal plea is yet to be entered.
Tendered court documents revealed Taylor was driving a silver Toyota Landcruiser on the Princes Motorway at Albion Park on Thursday, February 23.
Officers pulled him over for a random breath test and Taylor showed his driver's licence. He and his vehicle were subsequently searched, with police allegedly uncovering a black back pack in the back seat, with a sealed tissue box inside containing 544 grams of methamphetamine.
Taylor allegedly admitted to owning the back pack, however denied knowledge of the drugs, according to court documents.
He was arrested and taken to jail.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin said the case against Taylor was strong given he admitted to owning the back pack.
Sgt Biffin added Taylor had been convicted for a similar offence where he drove to Oak Flats from Tomerong and was found with more than 220 grams of meth when pulled over by police in 2018.
He was jailed for two-and-a-half years over the matter, the court heard.
"(Taylor) has been found with double the amount since he was last imprisoned," Sgt Biffin said.
However defence lawyer Brett Ford argued for Taylor's release, saying he needs urgent medical assistance for diabetes and medication for a serious heart condition.
Mr Ford added there would be questions about the admissibility of the evidence, arguing the search was illegally conducted.
"The facts are extremely weak," he said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said it wasn't for the local court to decide whether the evidence was admissible and that Taylor could take the matter to a higher jurisdiction.
"The significant haul is what's important for my purposes," Magistrate Girotto said.
She denied Taylor bail on the basis his non-parole period for the similar offence ended recently.
The matter will return to court in April.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
