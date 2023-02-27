Replica pistol found during South Coast police raid was a 'child's toy'

What police described as a replica pistol seized during a Raptor South police raid in Sanctuary Point on Thursday has been dismissed as little more than a toy in Nowra Local Court by the defendants lawyer.
Jason Tattersall, 47, of Sanctuary Point was arrested during the raid, and charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and not keeping a firearm safely.
However Tattersall's lawyer Phil Carey argued in court the replica pistol was tiny.
"It is a child's toy, in which case there's no requirement to keep it safe," he said.
Mr Carey said police also made a big deal about Tattersall being a member of "a social group, a motorcycle club called the Nomads".
And while that group had been involved in problems in the Sydney area, Tattersall had "distanced himself from those problems" by moving away from Sydney to Sanctuary Point, Mr Carey said.
Tattersall has pleaded not guilty to all charges, however Magistrate Lisa Viney refused his bail application.
She said Tattersall was already on parole for "serious matters of violence" at the time of his arrest, when the items were allegedly found in his bedroom.
"This does not appear to be a child's toy, this appears to be a pistol," Ms Viney said.
She ordered Tattersall remain in custody until his next court appearance on March 7.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
