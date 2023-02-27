Illawarra Mercury
Jason Tattersall in court following police raid

By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:03pm
Replica pistol found during South Coast police raid was a 'child's toy'

What police described as a replica pistol seized during a Raptor South police raid in Sanctuary Point on Thursday has been dismissed as little more than a toy in Nowra Local Court by the defendants lawyer.

