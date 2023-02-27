Tiny trains running at Stanwell Tops moved a step closer following a motion passed by Wollongong city councillors at Monday night's meeting.
In 2021 Bruce Coleman, whose family has run amusement attractions for more than 50 years, put forward a development application for a recreation park on his Stanwell Park property.
The first stage included a miniature railway running around the edge of the property, children's rides, jumping castles, a giant slide and an adventure playground.
Later stages could see the inclusion of a splash park, rope course, flying foxes, more amusement rides and a bicycle path.
The Wollongong Local Planning Panel recommended the overall proposal not proceed, but did see merit in allowing the miniature railway on the property.
A motion before council recommended the creation of a draft planning proposal amendment to allow a miniature railway, and the applicant be required to update seven different reports as part of the draft planning proposal.
The motion before council did not call for the approval of the miniature train.
While admitting she was a fan of miniature trains, Cr Mithra Cox put forward a motion that council not go through with the changes.
"Is there really any strategic need for a miniature railway?", Cr Cox asked.
"Although I like a miniature railway myself - I think they're great fun, I take my kids to the one at Stuart Park. This site however is near the national park, it's zoned C3 environmental management and that is a zoning that was only reasonably recently decided by this council.
"The entire site is a bushfire hazard and would require significant land clearing for protection to enable any use of that site."
Cr Cameron Walters noted that most of Helensburgh was in a bushfire-risk area.
"If we're going to start rejecting things that are fire-prone, then we're going to start rejecting really everything within proximity to the escarpment," Cr Walters said.
"I don't think that's a ground for this to be held back on. We understand everywhere in Helensburgh is fire-prone land. We're not blind to the nature of Helensburgh; you go to North Helensburgh you literally live under trees - you know the risk, you know what's coming."
Cr Janice Kershaw noted the wide range of reports the applicant needed to provide and that they would come back to council as part of any potential approval process.
Knocking back a possible miniature railway would be "an opportunity lost", Cr Dom Figliomeni said.
"As a council we have a responsibility to try and make things happen, not always put hurdles in the way," he said.
Only councillors Cox, Cath Blakey and Gordon Bradbery voted for the motion to reject.
When that was lost, the original motion for push the proposal forward was moved by Cr Kershaw and passed.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
