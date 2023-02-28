Chicko's in Wollongong could make way for apartment tower

The beloved Chicko's restaurant in Wollongong could be replaced by a 14-storey apartment block.
A development application for the site - opposite the WIN Entertainment Centre - has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The applicant is Eddy Haddad of Level 33, who is also behind the Midtown development in Denison Street - the site of the old methadone clinic.
There was strong interest in purchasing the Chicko's site, which had become an iconic location for so many residents.
The proposed development will include retail outlets on the ground and mezzanine levels, with 21 apartments across the remaining floors.
The apartment mix will comprise 10 two-bedroom apartments, and 11 three-bedroom apartments.
Parking for 30 cars will be provided - 28 residential/visitor spaces and two retail spaces. Access to the car park will be via Harbour Street.
"At ground level, the proposed development provides an active frontage to Crown Street, with glazing, openings and entrances providing access direct from street level," the application stated.
"A continuous awning/colonnade is proposed along this frontage which will enhance the pedestrian environment along this part of Wollongong city centre."
Council's Design Review Panel met with the developer and raised a number of concerns about the initial development.
These included the prominent location of the site.
"The locality is subject to high pedestrian traffic when these recreation facilities are in use and in this regard particular attention should be given to the interface of the development with the public domain," the application documents stated.
Due to the close proximity of the entertainment centre and WIN Stadium, an acoustic report recommended a range of measures to reduce noise, including window glazing at all levels, as well as carpet and underlay in the bedrooms.
A traffic study lodged as part of the application suggests the proposed apartment tower would create fewer vehicle movements than the Chicko's restaurant.
This was especially in the afternoon peak, where 69 vehicle movements were recorded between 4.45 and 5.45pm, compared to an expected four vehicles from the proposed development.
"In circumstances where an existing development generates more traffic than a proposed development, it can be readily appreciated that the proposal will not have any noticeable or unacceptable effect on the road network serving the site in terms of road network capacity or traffic-related environmental effect," the traffic study stated.
The development application is on public exhibition until March 13.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
