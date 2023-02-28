Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Chicko's in Wollongong could make way for apartment tower

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two views of the apartment tower proposed for the site of Chicko's Wollongong.

The beloved Chicko's restaurant in Wollongong could be replaced by a 14-storey apartment block.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.