Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Barrack Heights L-plater Samuel James Upton sentenced for possessing meth, ice pipe

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel James Upton leaving Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.

A Barrack Heights L-plater has learnt his fate for his sixth drug charge in four years after he confessed to taking ice before getting behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.