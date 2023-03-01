A Barrack Heights L-plater has learnt his fate for his sixth drug charge in four years after he confessed to taking ice before getting behind the wheel.
Samuel James Upton piqued the attention of police when he drove a Ford Falcon at speed out of the Figtree Grove car park just before 9pm on August 6 last year.
Officers conducted checks on the 30-year-old vegetable farmer's registration plates which revealed he was a learner driver, before they followed and pulled Upton over on Turpin Avenue, Warrawong.
Police approached and when they requested Upton's licence, he conceded "well, I've lost it now".
The L-plater's front seat passenger did not hold their licence, and he confessed to officers he "had some ice a couple of hours ago" and that he also had "an ice pipe in my bag".
Upton's car was subsequently searched and officers uncovered two small bags of crystalline granules and a 'Sweet Puff' water pipe in a Nike shoulder bag.
A subsequent drug test returned a positive reading to methamphetamine and Upton was arrested at the scene.
On Tuesday, Upton was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug, possessing equipment for administering a prohibited drug and learner not accompanied by a driver.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer told the court Upton was engaging with drug services and that as a farmer, having a licence was vital to his employment.
However Magistrate Gabriel Fleming lambasted Upton for coming before the court for his sixth conviction for possessing a prohibited drug since 2019.
"It's not good enough that you keep using meth ... you've been coming back to court for years," she said.
Upton was fined $700 fine and handed a 12-month community correction order.
He was also ordered to continue attending the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
