A Mount Ousley man doesn't remember his drunken rage at police officers after he was kicked out of a venue, blaming his blackout on mixing "alcohol with painkillers".
Alex Vasiljevski, 45, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to harassing a police officer in the execution of duty.
On the night of January 9, Vasiljevski was at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow and became intoxicated after drinking half a dozen beers, according to tendered court documents.
He reacted aggressively when staff asked him to leave, prompting them to contact police for further assistance.
Officers found Vasiljevski lying on the gravel of the venue's car park, with his crutches he uses due to a recent hip surgery nearby.
Police introduced themselves and told Vasiljevski to leave the venue, to which he again became aggressive, repeatedly calling them "f--kers" and "c--ts".
Vasiljevski was arrested and continued his tirade at the officers as they attempted to move him into the police car, at one stage threatening to cut a constable's aorta, while attempting to throw a piece of material at him.
Inside the vehicle, Vasiljevski continued his intimidation where he leaned up to an officer and said "I will find you".
Police took him home. In court on Tuesday, Vasiljevski said he didn't recall any of the threats made, to which Magistrate Gabriel Fleming responded this wasn't an excuse.
"Well patrons and police remember the abuse you hurled at them," she quipped.
"Police tried to help you ... they tried to take you home then you started threatening them saying you wanted to cut the officer.
"All because you mixed alcohol and pain killers, which you poured down your own throat.
"It's absolutely disgraceful."
Vasiljevski was placed under a six-month community correction order.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
